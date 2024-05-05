Chris Richards Jnr, Zico Correia battle for Ste Madeleine Golf crown

Chris Richards Jr. - Angelo Marcelle/Newsday File Photo

CHRIS Richards Jnr was joined by Zico Correia on top of the championship leader board after the second day of the Ste Madeleine Golf Open on May 4.

Zico ensured that it was a memorable day for the Correia family as his sister Zoe is first in the women's flight tied with youngster Isabella Ramdeen. National youth player Madison Davis and Violet Roopchand were the other participants in the top four of the women's flight.

Zico had the best day of the championship players as he finished -1 on the second day. Liam Bryden and Omesh Dinanath were in the top four as well.

Chris Richards Snr continued to dominate the professional flight.

In the first flight, Steve Durgadeen leads defending champion Amir Ali, Asa Roopchand and past champion Daurance Williams. In the second flight, in-form Haafiz Hassanali is in front with Kumar Boodram, Shazaad Ali and Shammi Seepersad trailing. In the third flight, Damion Sarwan has the edge over Bill Ramrattan, Evan Samir Ali and Donald Williams.

Many players of the national youth team are playing in the tournament and are performing creditably. This includes Adam Green, Ethan Collier, Varin Singh, Amit Ramlogan Kaylan Francis, Alexandra Hill and Arianna Khan.

The final day on May 5 is expected to be a keen contest with play scheduled to start approximately 6.30 am.