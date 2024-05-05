AC Port of Spain, Prisons FC in First Citizens Cup semis

Prisons FC's Trevis Byron, right, dribbles against MIC Matura Reunited in the First Citizens Knockout Football Cup quarterfinal at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on May 5. - Venessa Mohammed

Prisons FC and TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) title hopefuls AC PoS advanced to the semifinals of the First Citizens Knockout Cup on Sunday, with victories over MIC Matura ReUnited and Eagles FC respectively.

AC PoS, who are currently in second spot behind leaders Miscellaneous Police FC in the TTPFL tier one, held off a plucky Eagles FC outfit by a 2-1 margin at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Soca Warriors playmaker and AC PoS captain Duane Muckette was the standout figure for the "Capital Boys," and he scored a first-half double to give his team a 2-0 lead at the halfway stage. Eagles' Haitian winger Exilus Angelo scored via the penalty mark in the 49th minute. However, AC PoS held on for the result to keep their hopes of a TTPFL double alive.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar, Prisons continued their resurgence as they got a hard-fought 5-4 penalty shootout victory over TTPFL tier-two outfit Matura after playing to a 1-1 stalemate through regulation time in their quarterfinal.

Prisons, who held AC PoS to a 1-1 draw in the TTPFL on Thursday, took a 78th-minute lead through flanker Brendan Figuera. Matura then got an equaliser from Omari Lezama in the 89th minute to force the match into the dreaded shootout.

Similar to their tense round of 16 penalty shootout win over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic FC, Prisons held their own from the spot to stay in contention for the Cup.

After press time, tier-two outfit San Fernando Giants took on tier-one strugglers Central FC, while defending champions Defence Force played Tiger Tanks Club Sando in a heavyweight tier-one clash.