West Indies women end Pakistan tour with crushing win

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews bowls against Pakistan in the fifth T20 at the National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan on Friday. -

West Indies women ended a successful tour of Pakistan with a crushing victory in the fifth and final contest of the five-match T20 series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, on May 3.

The win meant the series ended 4-1 in favour of West Indies.

Prior to the T20 series, West Indies swept the One-Day International series 3-0.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 134/8 in 20 overs with Sidra Ameen leading the way with 48. She slammed five fours in her 52-ball innings.

Muneeba Ali also contributed to the Pakistan total with 25 off 19 balls.

West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, who ended the T20 series as the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets, took 3/17 in four overs. Fellow spinner Qiana Joseph also made life difficult for Pakistan with 2/26 in four overs.

Windies captain Hayley Matthews continued her form with a knock of 78 off 59 balls (11 fours) to steer West Indies to 136/2 in 18.2 overs. Matthews ended both the T20 and ODI series as the leading scorer. She scored 325 runs in the ODI series and made 205 runs in the T20 series.

Shemaine Campbelle, who had an impressive series, struck two fours in her innings of 33 not out off 35 deliveries.

Summarised scores:

PAKISTAN 134/8 (20 overs) (Sidra Ameen 48, Muneeba Ali 25; Afy Fletcher 3/17, Qiana Joseph 2/26) vs WEST INDIES 136/2 (18.2 overs) (Hayley Matthews 78, Shemaine Campbelle 33 not out).