West Indies win T20 series against Nepal 3-2, but lose final match

West Indies celebrate winning the Tour of Nepal T20 series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on Saturday. - (Cricket Association of Nepal)

WEST INDIES A lost the final contest of a five-match T20 series against Nepal A by six wickets at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on Saturday. Despite the defeat, West Indies won the series 3-2.

Alick Athanaze led West Indies in the batting department, hitting 42 not out to steer the regional team to 172/7 in 20 overs. The left-hander struck one four and three sixes in his 29-ball innings. Roston Chase and Johnson Charles, who were both named on the West Indies team for the T20 World Cup next month, made 33 and 24 respectively.

Sompal Kami was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal, taking 3/16 in four overs. Sagar Dhakal also snatched a three-wicket haul on the day, ending with 3/17 in two overs.

The Nepal batsmen ensured their team ended the series on a high, led by Anil Sah and Aasif Sheikh. Sah slammed 58 off 45 balls (four fours, four sixes) and Sheikh made 51 off 35 (two fours, five sixes).

Kushal Malla got Nepal over the line after Sah and Sheikh were dismissed. Malla ended on 37 not out off 18 balls. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy grabbed 3/36 in 3.5 overs for West Indies.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES A 172/7 (20 overs) (Alick Athanaze 42 not out, Roston Chase 33, Johnson Charles 24; Sompal Kami 3/16, Sangar Dhakal 3/17) vs NEPAL A 173/4 (18.5 overs) (Anil Sah 58, Aasif Sheikh 51, Kushal Malla 37 not out; Obed McCoy 3/36). Nepal won by six wickets.