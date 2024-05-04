San Fernando man murdered in Fyzabad

POLICE are investigating the murder of Enrique Cleon Joseph Villafana.

Villafana, 32, of Cypress Hills, Union Hall, San Fernando, was shot to death at John Jules Trace, Fyzabad, on May 3. It is believed he was ambushed and running from his killer(s), as two shots were visible at the back of his head and back.

First responders on the scene were Cpl Sinclair, PC Silverton and WPC Pathay who were on duty at the Fyzabad Police Station when they received a report, from Command Centre around 6.35 pm on May 3, of a body lying motionless at John Jules Trace Extension, Fyzabad.

The officers proceeded to the scene where they observed the body of a man of mixed descent, lying on his stomach in a driveway. He was bleeding from two apparent wounds.

The Emergency Health Services was contacted but when medical technicians arrived and checked on Villafana, there was no sign of life.

Homicide, CSI and other agencies were contacted and processed the scene. District Medical Officer Dr George also viewed the body, and ordered its removal to Dass Funeral Home, pending a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.

No motive has as yet been established for this latest killing.

Investigations are continuing.