Richards Jnr, Dinanath lead Ste Madeleine Golf Open

Chris Richards Jnr. -

FORMER champion Chris Richards Jnr and renowned golfer Omesh Dinanath lead the charge in the championship division after the first day of the 2024 Ste Madeleine Golf Open. They are both four over par after play on May 3.

Under windy, humid conditions, the leaders ensured that Saturday’s round will be keenly contested. Reigning champion Liam Bryden is four shots behind in fifth place. Ste Madeleine’s Sheriss Rampersad is in third place and the TT Golf Association president Wayne Baptiste is in fourth place. The other contenders are Zico Correira, Alex Kangoo and Joel Mahabir.

In the professional division, Chris Richards Snr is comfortably ahead of the pack with a score of one over par. He leads Anthony Benny, Arvin Bhim and Adam Montano. Two Tobagonian coaches, Chris McMillan and Ricky Campbell, are also in the fray.

Saturday's round sees the addition of the first, second, third and the women's flight. Many youth players will be beginning their round. This includes Varin Singh, Isabella Ramdeen and Adam Green. Other top players to look out for are Kevesh Ramnath, Amir Ali, Durance Williams and Steve Durgadeen. Play starts at 6.36 am.

Scores:

Championship

Chris Richards Jnr +4

Omesh Dinanath +4

Sheriss Rampersad +5

Wayne Baptiste +7

Professionals

Chris Richards Snr +3

Anthony Benny + 8

Arvin Bhim +10

Adam Montano +13