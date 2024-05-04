Preston-inspired Trinidad and Tobago puzzle

Preston Bachoon shows off his TT puzzle. - Photo courtesy Sio Photography

Three-year-old Preston Bachoon's fascination with puzzles began when he received a 24-piece wooden puzzle as part of his school supplies.

He spent hours engrossed in solving it, fuelling his curiosity and determination.

His parents, impressed by his enthusiasm, purchased more puzzles for him.

As Republic Day 2023 approached, Preston learned about the national flag and his country's history from his teacher.

Excited to share his new-found knowledge, he returned home and asked his parents questions about various locations in TT.

They searched for a puzzle specifically designed to educate him about TT, but they could not find any, so they decided to create the TT puzzle, a tailored educational tool aimed at fostering Preston's understanding and appreciation of his country's rich heritage.

The TT puzzle showcases this country's boroughs and prominent landmarks, such as the twin towers, steelpan, Carnival masquerader, brain coral, oil industry, Maracas bay and other notable sites.

By incorporating these features, the puzzle serves as an educational tool, helping children develop essential skills like problem-solving, critical thinking, hand-eye coordination, fine motor abilities, memory retention, attention to detail, and patience.

The TT puzzle is distributed by Vistal Traders and can be found @PrestonsEducationalPuzzles on Instagram.