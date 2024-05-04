Pres Lions defend maiden SSCL T20 crown against Fatima College

Presentation College San Fernando fast bowler Jacen Agard. PHOTO BY DANIEL PRENTICE -

PRESENTATION College San Fernando assured that last year’s maiden PowerGen Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) boys’ T20 Intercol title win was no one-off as they successfully defended their crown with a 37-run victory over Fatima College at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on May 3.

The Pres Lions rallied to 168/5, batting first, and did well to protect their total by restricting Fatima to 131/6, in a repeat of the 2023 final. Presentation skipper Jacen Agard credited a “total team effort” for their historic victory and was elated that he, and four other players, would be graduating on the heels of another trophy-winning season.

“We’re leaving with a bang. And not only that, we proved we could do it twice. From an individual aspect, I proved I can lead a team to good finishes. We’re going to remain keen title contenders for many years to come. The foundation is pretty wide and we just have to keep building on it,” he said.

Sent in to bat, Pres lost opener Riyaad Mohammed (seven) in the second over, bowled by fast bowler Adrian Mahase.

Undeterred by their early misstep, opener and eventual man of the match Brendan Boodoo (55) and wicketkeeper Saif Ali (25) built a strong 88-run partnership as they were fearless against Fatima’s bowling attack.

Boodoo scored 55 from 33 balls which included two sixes and six fours. Ali played an equally important supporting role, but when Boodoo was dismissed with the score on 102, caught by Fatima captain Joshua Davis off Niall Maingot’s bowling, Aadi Ramsaran came to the middle and piled on 35 runs from 28 balls.

Four runs later, Fatima struck again, as Ali was run out by Isaiah Fernandes off Zachary Siewah’s spell. Pres skipper Agard came in and hit a brisk 22 off 17 before he was bowled by Mahase. Aadian Rcha (four not out) and Levi Ghanny, who did not get off the mark, concluded their 20 overs on 168/5. In reply, Fatima found it tough to get going as the pace of Agard and Racha in the opening overs proved a challenge. Opener Feranandes perished in the second over, caught by Ghanny off Racha. Mahase joined his skipper at the crease and the pair took Fatima to 52 after 5.4 overs.

However, the partnership was broken by another fast bowler Aaden Owen, who had Davis caught by Agard. Davis, who scored a brilliant century for his club in the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Festival on Thursday, could not repeat his heroics but did well to slam 35 from 23 balls. Davis was visibly upset when his wicket fell.

Siewah (24) joined Mahase and helped increase their run rate temporarily, as Pres showed mettle with the ball.

Isa Ali’s spin, despite drawing no wickets and giving up 22 runs, stifled Fatima’s chase, alongside intense spells from the likes of Racha and Boodoo.

Later on, Fatima batsman Caiden Mack executed a well-worked 28 runs from 31 balls but Pres’ bowling reigned supreme as they squeezed the life out of Fatima’s run-chase and limited them to 131/6 after their allotted 20 overs.

Reflecting on the win, Agard was pleased with their all-round performance.

“We batted really but we bowled better. I think we had one bad over, but we still got a wicket in it. Everyone bowled for the field that was set and everyone stayed poised and composed in front of the big crowd.”

As the final ball was bowled, Presentation fans and players stormed the field in celebration, dousing the victorious batsmen with water, while coach Hollister Pajotte was all smiles, lifting the T20 title in his first season as head coach.