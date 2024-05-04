Police cop T20 Festival premiership II title

Police batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh bats during the TKR T20 Festival premiership II final against Woodland Sports Club at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on May 4, 2024. - Faith Ayoung

POLICE were crowned champions of the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Festival premiership II division with a comfortable win over Woodland Sports Club in the final at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on Saturday.

Woodland were limited to 139/7 in 20 overs batting first with Ryan Hurley hitting 34 not out off 21 balls. Hurley, who struck four fours and one six, did not get much help as David Livingstone's 24 was the only other score more than 20.

Dwayne Bristol limited the Woodland batsmen, grabbing 3/29 in four overs.

In reply, Police easily got to the target, getting to 140/2 in 18.3 overs. Nicholas Sookdeosingh continued his form in the tournament with a knock of 72 not out off 58 balls. He struck five fours and four sixes.

Darius Besai chipped in with 29 off 35 balls to help Police in the run chase.

On Friday night, Central Sports sealed a spot in the premiership I final with a seven-wicket victory over Clarke Road. After press time on Saturday, Central Sports faced PowerGen in the final.

Summarised Scores:

Premier II final

WOODLAND 139/7 (20 overs) (Ryan Hurley 34 not out, David Livingstone 24; Dwayne Bristol 3/29) vs POLICE 140/2 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 72 not out, Darius Besai 29). Police won by eight wickets.

Premier I semi-final

CLARKE ROAD 219/8 (20 overs) (Anderson Mahase 47, Joshua James 34, Terrance Hinds 3/36, Mikkel Govia 2/13) vs CENTRAL SPORTS 220/3 (18.5 overs) (Roshon Primus 77, Lendl Simmons 64 not out, T Hinds 40 not out). Central Sports won by seven wickets.