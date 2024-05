Point Fortin Borough Day J'Ouvert: Through a lens

HAPPIEST MAN ALIVE: This man is surrounded by female masqueraders at the Point Fortin Borough Day J'Ouvert celebrations. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

MASQUERADERS came out in their numbers to take part in J'Ouvert revelry at the Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations on May 4.

There was a strong police presence at the event, including an appearance from Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher and her executive team.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured these images.