Oh what service at eye clinic

THE EDITOR: Grateful if you can publish my letter.

On the morning of March 22, I had one of my regular appointments at the Port of Spain eye clinic situated on the compound of the St James infirmary.

During my 3-4 hours stay, I was fascinated in witnessing a female member of the clinic's hospitality unit who displayed proper care, professionalism and attention to every eye clinic patient.

She walked the floor repeating names of patients who may have missed their name when called by the nurse. Her voice projection was very powerful but not abrasive. It was distinctly heard within the walls of the said clinic.

This particular staffer, I am told, has established a loving and professional rapport with every patient who engages her attention.

Her work ethic must be commended. She takes her job seriously yet is courteous and kind. I hope others would emulate her attributes which are worthy of never being taken for granted.

GREGORY J. NEPTUNE

Tacarigua