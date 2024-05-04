Mohammed cracks 63, PowerGen seal place in TTCB t20 finals

Queen's Park's Joshua Da Silva almost chips a ball back to the Powergen bowler Samuel Roopnarine in the TTCB T20 Festival semifinal, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spin, Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

JASON Mohammed struck a whirlwind 63 as PowerGen sealed a spot in the premiership I final of the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Festival tournament with a six-wicket win over Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on May 3.

Needing 20 off the last 12 deliveries, Mohammed delivered for his team, steering PowerGen to 185/4 in 19 overs. West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was struck for a few boundaries in the 19th over. Mohammed ended on 63 not out off just 29 balls with one four and seven sixes.

Mbeki Joseph, who struck a century earlier in the tournament, belted 47 off 32 balls.

Earlier in the match, QPCC scored 180/7 in their 20 overs with Isaiah Rajah lashing 74 off 53 balls with nine fours. Jyd Goolie cracked 30 off 14 balls for the Parkites, and the most successful bowler for PowerGen was Shaaron Lewis with figures of 2/48 in four overs.

After press time on Friday, Central Sports and Clarke Road played in the second premiership I semi-final. The final will be contested on May 4 at 7 pm.

On May 2, Woodland Sports Club booked a place in the premiership II final with an 86-run win over Alescon Comets in the second semi-final. Woodland will face Police in the final on May 4 at 3 pm.

Experienced player Shazan Babwah crushed 101 off only 53 deliveries to propel Woodland to 223/5 in 20 overs. Babwah found the boundary regularly as he struck eight fours and eight sixes.

In reply, Comets could only get 137/5 in 20 overs with Sanjiv Gooljar picking up 2/19 in four overs.

Summarised Scores:

Premiership I semi-final:

QPCC 180/7 (20 overs) (Isaiah Rajah 74, Jyd Goolie 30; Shaaron Lewis 2/48) vs POWERGEN 185/4 (19 overs) (Jason Mohammed 63 not out, Mbeki Joseph 47; Anderson Phillip 1/21). PowerGen won by six wickets.

Premiership II semi-final:

WOODLAND SC 223/5 (20 overs) (Shazan Babwah 101, James Duncan 36 not out; R Maharaj 2/26) vs ALESCON COMETS 137/5 (20 overs) (Jonte Thomas 43 not out, Kelon Lynch 26; Sanjiv Gooljar 2/19). Woodland won by 86 runs.

May 4 Fixtures:

Premier II Final: Police vs Woodland, 3 pm

Premier I Final: PowerGen vs Central Sports/Clarke Road, 7 pm