Judiciary working to reduce backlog in CourtPay system

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

THE Judiciary on May 3 promised to resolve a backlog in its CourtPay system.

It said a backlog of payments still exists for the period October 2023 to January 2024.

"The Judiciary is currently addressing an unfortunate delay in processing certain CourtPay payments. While actively working to address this delay, we are aware and remain concerned that this situation has caused tremendous hardship to some of our customers who depend on courtordered maintenance," it stated in a news release.

It added, "We know that these payments are moving very slowly, but they are moving as we continue to work with our service provider and stakeholders to resolve the backlog of payments. Our efforts have resulted in up-to-date payments, for both cash and credit card customers, for transactions made after January 28, 2024."

It said, in most instances, customers are receiving payments within four business days.

Notwithstanding the progress made, other customers who have outstanding payments within the backlog period remain severely affected, it said.

The Judiciary said it will continue to engage with affected customers as it works through the issues.

The Judiciary can be contacted using its CourtPay hotline (866-CPAY) or by e-mail to the CourtPay team at courtpayhelpdesk@ttlawcourts.org/