Janaya finds inspiration in singing, dancing

Janaya Clarke is a member of her church choir and two dance schools. - Lincoln Holder

At any given time, nine-year-old Janaya Clarke is grateful to God and spreads positive vibes to whoever crosses her path. The singer and dancer, from New Grant, hopes to one day inspire the world with her talents.

When Janaya grows up she hopes to become a dancer and singer and is already pursuing her dreams.

She take vocal training and is a member of MelMotions Dance Academy at SAPA and Chaconia Trinidad and Tobago Performing Arts in Pleasantville, all while battling a chronic skin disorder – atopic dermatitis – which causes her to be hospitalised from time to time. She has had the skin condition since she was a baby, but she said during the tough times, music and dance have been her source of inspiration.

Her message can be found in her song, For Good and for God.

“It is not about fame and money. People are supposed to be singing for God. People are supposed to be about praising God,” Janaya told Newsday Kids.

“It is important because people are doing plenty of bad things. We have to get more positivity and sing for good and God.”

She also has advice for anyone who is negative or does bad things.

“Repent.”

The standard three student at San Fernando Girls’ Anglican School’s stage name is Gentle Giant, and she sings both gospel and calypso.

While participating in TTT Ltd’s 12 and Under competition in 2022, the gifted youngster publicly showed why she was destined for greatness.

She effortlessly hits high notes while making rhythmic moves. She said her music paid tribute to veteran singers Natasha Wilson and Ella Andell.

She placed third in the competition and said the experience was fulfilling and one she would forever remember, especially learning to take charge of the stage and interacting with soca stars Machel Montano and Terri Lyons, among others.

“I was shocked because I had never entered a public competition before. It was kind of scary singing in front of the judges, but when I am singing, I feel very happy.

“I used to sing before, but at home. I like to sing gospel and calypso. I like listening to (American gospel singer) CeCe Winans. I also like listening to (local gospel artiste) Jaron Nurse. His song Fed Up is one of my favourites.”

Janaya also loves listening to different genres and another of her favourite songs is I Will Be There For You by Melanie Hudson.

Since entering 12 and Under, she has performed at other venues at events such as Icons of Calypso and the Junior Calypso Monarch competition, hosted by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation and Carapichaima Junior Monarch.

Janaya attends Our Lady of Mt Carmel RC Church, New Grant and is a member of the church’s junior choir.

She is not fond of the backstage preparations, including hairstyling and dressing up. She credits her mother, Ann Marie Tuitt, for dressing and ensuring she looks pretty.