For the love of coconut milk

Coconut milk -

We use quite a lot of coconut milk in our Caribbean cuisines. It adds an extra layer of flavour and a rich silken texture to whatever we add it to, from rice cook ups to provision oil downs, stews and soups.

Originating in south east Asia, coconuts came to West Indies during colonialisation, during which time it was added to foods for heartiness and nourishment.

The first time I experienced coconut milk in a Thai satay I swooned. Much of the cuisines of south east Asia owe the richness of coconut milk for the addictive, earthy, spicy and silken properties of their dishes.

Making your own milk will yield much better results, however, there are some good quality canned coconut milks around as well as powders, if using coconut milk powder look for the brand with the least amount of ingredients. To make coconut milk, grate one dried coconut, add it to your blender with 2 cups boiling water, process in the blender for about 30-40 seconds, then let it sit for about 10 minutes, strain into a tea towel and squeeze the coconut flesh to extract all the milky goodness. For a richer coconut milk use less water.

Here’s are some flavour worthy recipes to make you swoon this weekend.

Lamb satays with peanut sauce

2 lbs boneless lamb, cut into ½ inch by 3 inch strips.

1 tsp saffron powder or turmeric

1 tbs sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cumin/geera

1 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic

16 bamboo/wooden skewers, soaked in water for 30 minutes

Thread the meat onto skewers and place in a shallow bowl.

Combine the rest of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.

Pour over lamb and marinate for 1 hour or more turning frequently.

Thread lamb pieces onto skewers.

Grill or barbecue for about 3 minutes on each side.

Serve with peanut sauce.

Serves 4

Peanut sauce

2 tbs crushed roasted peanuts

1 tsp lime juice

2 cloves garlic

4 tbs unsweetened coconut milk

1 tbs peanut butter

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp chilli sauce

1 tbs soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp ground cumin

⅛ ground turmeric

¼ cup chopped fresh coriander/ or Chadon Beni

Crush peanuts in food processor and set aside.

Combine the remaining ingredients in food processor and process until thoroughly blended.

Add fresh coriander and peanuts and refrigerate until ready for use.

Fish in a hot coconut curry sauce

1 lb fresh fish fillets.

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups coconut milk

1 to 2 tbs red curry paste

1 tbs lime juice

1 tsp sugar

2 tbs soy sauce

1 green pepper, julienned

Chadon beni, basil or cilantro to garnish

Cut fish into one-inch pieces and add garlic and a little salt, let sit for about 10 minutes.

Heat coconut milk until bubbly in a wok or frying pan, add curry paste, stir until mixture is thickish.

Add the other cup of coconut milk, lime juice, sugar and soy sauce.

Add fish and stir and combine, add green pepper and cook for just 2 minutes more.

Add half the basil leaves (if using) and then remove, the sauce should be quite thick by now.

Garnish with the rest of the basil, or chadon beni.

Serves 4

Red curry of beef

1¼ cups coconut milk

4 tbs Thai red curry paste

2 tbs fish sauce

3 tbs brown sugar

4 kaffir lime leaves, torn

½ lb sirloin beef steak

2 red chillis, sliced

30 basil leaves

Boil ¾ cup coconut milk in a medium pan until it is reduced and thick.

Add the curry paste and cook until fragrant, stirring well until the coconut oil begins to separate.

Add the fish sauce and sugar and kaffir leaves cook for another minute or so.

Add the beef, stir well, now add the balance of the coconut milk and cook until mixture is further reduced and beef is cooked.

Add the chillis, and basil leaves.

Add more fish sauce or sugar if needed. Flavour should be salty, sweet and creamy.

Serves 4

May also be used with chicken or pork.

Thai red curry paste

15 dried red chili peppers

10 black peppercorns

1 tbs ground coriander

1 tbs ground cumin

1 tsp salt

4 cloves

3 bay leaves

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 onion

2 tbs chopped garlic

4 tbs chopped lemon grass

1 tbs galangal or ginger, chopped

4 tbs chadon beni stems

2 tsp chopped lime zest

2 tsp dried shrimp paste or fish sauce

2 tbs coconut oil.

Combine all the ingredients in a food- pro or blender, blend to a smooth paste.

You can refrigerate this paste but it will stay longer in the freezer .

rahamut@gmail.com