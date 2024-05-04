Five held with drugs, drone in Arouca

Black plastic bags of cigarettes and two pounds of marijuana recovered by Arima police officers during an intelligence-led police exercise at Swift Drive, Bon Air Gardens, Arima. Photo courtesy the TTPS. -

Five men were arrested on May 3 after police found a drone, packages of marijuana, cigarettes, and other items a search of the car at Bon Air Gardens, Arouca.

In a release on May 4, police said they stopped a car on Swift Drive with five men. Officers found 14 black plastic bags of cigarettes, five plastic bags with a total of two pounds of marijuana, 13 reels of nylon thread, a walkie-talkie, a drone with 23 extra batteries and a silver digital scale.

Police suspect the men were planning to use the drone to drop off the items in prison.

Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar told Newsday he did not want to comment on the activities of the police.

“What I can say is drones have dropped forms of contraband every so often and most of the time we have a rigid system where we search the compound thoroughly before the inmates are let out.”

The police exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Montrichard, Supt Guelmo, ASPs Trumpet and Pitt, Insp Lewis, officers of the Arima Intelligence/Operations Unit and the Arima Traffic Section. It was directly supervised by W/Sgt Ramai. WPC Thorne is continuing enquiries.

In a separate exercise conducted in the Arima, Malabar and La Horquetta police districts between 10 pm on May 3 and 1 am on May 4, officers found a black Taurus nine-millimetre pistol loaded with a magazine and eight rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.

The firearm was found in a bushy area outside of a bar on Daisy Voisin Crescent, Phase 2, La Horquetta during the joint roving stop and search exercise.

PC Superville is continuing enquiries.