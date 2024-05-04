Courts Sound Specialists Youth Steel Orchestra making music again

Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille Youth Steel Orchestra. - Kathy Ramdeen

THE Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille Youth Steel Orchestra is back, and will benefit youngsters in the community, by giving them an early start at the steelpan.

Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, in a news release on May 3, stated, "The Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille proudly announced the re-establishment of its youth musical ensemble, the Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille Youth Steel Orchestra, at their pan yard in Eastern Quarry Laventille on April 27."

Unicomer is the parent company of title sponsor Courts.

"This youth orchestra aims to cultivate musical skills and is also a beacon of hope and a builder of character for the children in Laventille. By engaging the youth in constructive activities, the Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille hope to inspire and transform their community positively, ensuring that the legacy of their music and values continues through generations," the release stated.

"This initiative, designed to involve over 40 students from the Laventille community, aims to harness the transformative power of music to foster discipline, unity and respect among young people.

"The youth orchestra will practise every week at the Sound Specialists of Laventille pan yard," it said.

It added, "This programme is being offered to the community, entirely free of charge, a move which reinforces the band's commitment to accessible music education and community development.

"Additionally, the programme has garnered support from local community groups, including the Beverley Hills and John John Police Youth Clubs, which have already directed many of their members to join the youth orchestra."

Band manager Richard Forteau said, "Nothing stops an idea whose time has come, today we restart a journey to unite our communities while engaging these young minds in the art of our national musical instrument the steelpan."

Shahad Q Ali, public relations officer at Unicomer, expressed support for the initiative, stating, “We are immensely proud of this initiative undertaken by our sponsored group. It is vital that our experienced and talented players set the foundation for the future of steelpan music in Laventille.”