Cops arrest 8, shut down aggregate plant in Wallerfield

An overloader at the aggregate processing plant at Wallerfield which was shut down by police on May 2. -

Police shut down an aggregate processing plant owned by the Warner Group of Companies in Wallerfield on May 2 and arrested eight people.

The suspects were each charged with a summary offence of processing minerals without a licence and released on $75,000 bail on May 3, at the St Joseph Station.

Justice of the Peace Abrahim Ali, who approved the bail, said the defendants are scheduled to appear before an Arima magistrate on June 5.

Founder of the Warner Group of Companies Allan Warner confirmed the police operation at the Wallerfield plant on May 2 and the arrest of his son, Aluko Ato Warner, and seven other workers.

"This matter is in the hands of our legal people. We don't wish to offer any further comment," he said in a phone interview on May 4.

Police said officers assigned to the Multi-Agency Task Force led by ASP Leon Haynes carried out the exercise, codenamed Operation Falkirk, after surveillance at the aggregate processing plant, which was formerly owned by the Moonan Group of Companies.

Police sources said officials of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Minerals Division and inspectors of the State Lands Division also visited the site.

Police said they confiscated several documents and are continuing investigations.

Newsday received no response to a WhatsApp message seeking comment from Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young, who has in the past spoken about clamping down on the illegal mining industry.