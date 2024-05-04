Attacks on sharks must be condemned

A bull shark. - Image courtesy National Wildlife Federation

THE EDITOR: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) is deeply dismayed by the recent surge in social media videos depicting fishermen boasting about the mass hauling of sharks in Tobago waters.

This alarming activity may have been sparked by the ill-advised decision of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to place a bounty on a bull shark following a regrettable incident where a tourist was attacked near Turtle Beach.

While we empathise with the authorities' concern for public safety and acknowledge the need for immediate action in response to such incidents, the implementation of a bounty on a bull shark was a reckless and misguided approach.

This action has not only failed to address the root causes of human-wildlife conflicts but has also triggered a harmful domino effect, resulting in the mass hunting of sharks, jeopardising their already fragile populations. This knee-jerk reaction of the THA has set a dangerous precedent that undermines conservation efforts aimed at protecting marine life, including sharks.

Despite the subsequent recall of the bounty, the damage has been done. The proliferation of social media videos glorifying the indiscriminate killing of sharks is deeply troubling and runs counter to efforts aimed at promoting responsible stewardship of our marine ecosystems.

As an organisation committed to the conservation of marine biodiversity and the sustainable management of fisheries, FFOS strongly condemns any activities that contribute to the depletion of shark populations.

Furthermore, coupled with the lack of local legislation in TT to protect sharks in our waters, there is a lack of education and awareness initiatives to inform the public about the ecological significance of sharks and the role they play in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.

By fostering a greater understanding of these apex predators, we can foster a culture of coexistence and mitigate conflicts between humans and sharks.

According to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, it is now estimated that over one-third of sharks are threatened with extinction. This makes sharks one of the most threatened taxon in the marine environment, second only to amphibians, at the global scale.

We need to do our part to protect these vulnerable and endangered species from the greed of mankind.

FFOS is calling on the Government to:

* Enact legislation to protect sharks in our waters. In 2014, Cabinet approved a note on the implementation of a national ban on shark finning, following a report that TT ranks sixth worldwide in terms of the volume of shark fins supplied to Japan. However, ten years later no legislation has been implemented.

* Place an immediate ban on all shark exports from TT. By implementing such a measure, we can demonstrate our commitment to marine conservation and ensure the long-term viability of our marine ecosystems.

* Ban all international fishing fleets from catching sharks in our waters.

* Forbid the landing of all endangered sharks, particularly those protected by CITES.

* Develop science-based management strategies that prioritize the conservation of sharks while also addressing legitimate concerns about public safety.

The FFOS is calling on our government to sit up and respond to critical issues of sustainability, which are required for the long-term stability and balance of all human societies. We cannot afford to mismanage our species.

GARY ABOUD

Secretary, FFOS