WPC's leg broken during Enterprise robbery

File photo -

A police constable's (WPC) leg was broken when she was robbed while walking in Enterprise on May 2.

Police said the WPC was walking along Nimblette Street, Enterprise, toward the Southern Main Road around 5 am when a man wearing a surgical mask approached her. He ordered her to hand over her handbag and tried to grab it from her.

Struggling over the bag, the WPC fell, breaking her leg.

The man then made off with her bag, which contained $540, her police identification and badge, two watches and keys for her home and office.