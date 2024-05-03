Why slaughter these sharks?

A bull shark. - Image courtesy National Wildlife Federation

THE EDITOR: Humans, it seem, love to apply logic and common sense sparingly and only when it serves their personal interests.

If a human walks into the Serengeti plains there is an extremely high chance they would be attacked, killed and eaten by the many predators living there.

If a human decides to hike in the forests of El Tucuche, let's say in the dead of night, there is a great likelihood that they will be bitten by a mappepire. Chances are too, that unfortunate soul won't survive the bite of this highly venomous serpent.

Let's apply some more logic again.

If a person, let's say, a white man from Germany with a love for TikTok, decides (foolishly) to walk through Trinidad day and night by himself, in order to get some extra clicks on social media, well, yes, there is a very high likelihood that he would be robbed by Trini natives. This is not rocket science!

Wait, what? You're telling me such a person actually did that? Oh, and they were robbed? Well there you go!

Let's go again.

If a person decides they will go into the sea and frolic in the water, there is a chance, however small, that they may be bitten by a shark. You are in their environment, so duhh!

Don't get me wrong, I sympathise with the goodly gentleman who suffered a proper mauling in the sea in Tobago. But if you go into the sea, then it's par for the course that you are in a place where danger abounds.

So I can't understand the reason behind this recent wanton bloodlust by Tobagonians to purposefully seek out and kill sharks in the wake of this unfortunate incident.

This is basically saying that these sharks do not have a right to live for the mere reason of doing what nature designed them to do – forage, hunt, bite and feed on anything they think they can overpower. Who gave these Tobagonians the right to be judge, jury and executioner?

From since I was a child, I've always heaped scorn on people who use man-made weapons to slaughter big game and then pose for photos with the dead beasts, as if they actually did something so great.

My philosophy is simple: Make it a fair fight.

If you want to go and hunt lions, be a man and meet the feline on the battlefield mano a mano. Don't hide behind a bush, 500 metres away and shoot the lion with a high-powered rifle.

If you feel so badly about the shark and what it did, then don't use baited lines and spearguns. Dive into the sea and hunt for these sharks with your bare hands and teeth. Best of luck to you.

Hunting and then displaying the carcasses of sharks on the shore is supposed to mean you are macho? Or you are the saviour of Tobagonians and tourists?

Logic dictates if you don't want to be bitten by a shark, don't go in the sea!

I don't want to be bitten, so whenever I go to Maracas or Balandra, I wade in ankle-high water and then go and sit down on the sand. This logic has held me in good stead for over six decades.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando