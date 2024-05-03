West Indies women's win streak ends with eight-wicket defeat

West Indies Chadean Nation plays a shot against Pakistan during the fourth T20I, at the National Stadium, Karachi, on May 2, 2024. - (PCB)

A SIX-MATCH winning streak by West Indies women on their tour of Pakistan ended as they fell to an eight-wicket defeat in the fourth T20 international in Karachi, on May 2.

Before the match on May 2, West Indies won the three-match One-Day International series 3-0 and were victorious in the first three T20 matches in the five-match series.

West Indies could only post 84/9 in 20 overs, with Shemaine Campbelle hitting 26 off 20 balls, an innings which included two fours and one six. Zaida James pitched in with 19 off 24 deliveries. Windies captain Hayley Matthews, who has had a prolific tour, was out cheaply this time for one.

Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar were the top bowlers for Pakistan women, grabbing 3/18 and 3/19 respectively. Iqbal and Dar made scoring difficult for West Indies as both bowlers completed four overs.

In reply, Pakistan scored 87/2 in 16.3 overs to wrap up a convincing win. Ayesha Zafar struck 42 not out off 48 balls with three fours, and giving support was Gull Feroza, with an unbeaten 21 off 24 deliveries.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played on May 3.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 84/9 (20 overs) (Shemaine Campbelle 26, Zaida James 19; Sadia Iqbal 3/18, Nida Dar 3/19) vs PAKISTAN 87/2 (16.3 overs) (Ayesha Zafar 42 not out, Gull Feroza 21 not out). Pakistan won by eight wickets.