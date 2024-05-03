Voters should do their own research

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: I write to express my utter disgust and disappointment in the Opposition and their leader.

The past few weeks have seen the unfortunate passing of those beautiful babies at the hospital making major headlines and has impacted everyone who has a heart. Minister Deyalsingh has been in very open communication with the media and by extension, the population about all that has occurred thus far.

An independent investigation was launched led by representatives of the Pan American Health Organization. Also, we have seen many qualified doctors including Dr Fuad Khan provide logical and intelligent information indicating that globally, such an unfortunate situation is not as uncommon as some may think.

As a matter of fact, data provided has proved that infant mortality has been significantly reduced in TT over the years. Much lower, I am sure, than when the current opposition leader was prime minister.

Despite this, she and her members continue to push propaganda in order to gain political points, just as they did with the tragic situation involving the poor divers in the Paria tragedy.

The opposition leader has shown that she and her party will do anything possible to get into government, including using the pain, hurt and tragedy of private citizens as a political football.

The topic of the restructuring of Petrotrin and now the WASA restructuring has been beaten like a tassa. A logical question to ask yourself is, what would be the political benefits of any government by restructuring those organisations? Would it not be politically safer to stay away, like most prime ministers and governments did?

None prior to Dr Rowley and his government was brave enough to do what had to be done for the benefit of this country even at the risk of losing office.

Most of the misinformation fed to the population can have serious negative impacts. They have gone so far as to now label police and licensing officers as being politically aligned to the government simply because they are doing their job and implementing the law.

This is a downright dangerous strategy simply to try and get votes. The opposition leader is now promising to lower the traffic fines if her party wins the election.

A good leader would instead develop programmes and initiatives to have citizens adhere to the law thereby increasing the safety and security on the nation's roads, and not having to fine anyone in the first place.

Lowering traffic fines will not act as a deterrent to lawlessness. But then again whispering sweet nothings in the ears of citizens would possibly lead to more votes on election day, or so she may think.

Citizens should use the information that is available to them to make conscious, educated decisions. Do not take the word of anyone and form opinions, but instead, do your own research. We have come too far academically, technologically and otherwise to be eating out of the palm of these so called leaders.

Always remember, as Eric Hoffer once said, propaganda does not deceive people, it merely helps them to deceive themselves.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando