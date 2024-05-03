UWI chorale, steel ensemble thrill Naparima Bowl

Dara Jordan and Reisha Forde join the choir for The Gods love Nibia from Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida during A Grandiose Affair at the Naparima Bowl. - Yvonne Webb

LUSTY, sustained applause as the curtains came down demonstrated the audience’s deep appreciation for the splendid performance of The UWI Arts Chorale and UWI Arts Steel Ensemble debut in the southland.

The infusion of the voices and instrument, further combined with interpretative dances representing traditional cultural expressions, such as limbo, stick fighting and, the Eurocentric-style wedding parade of the bride and groom, left the Naparima Bowl audience more than satisfied with the two-hour-long show on April 20, A Grandiose Affair.

Dancing on Steel was the premier of this suite of six steelband pieces by Dr Jeannine Remy, inspired by dance movements and rich cultural influences of Trinidad and Tobago, including Bongo Night, depicting a wake and the many rituals performed by relatives having lost a loved one.

A grandiose affair it was indeed, with the exploration of different genres, specially adapted for pan, from the classics of Handel and Mozart to Elton John and Tim Rice’s The Gods Love Nubia, from Aida, to the sounds of Africa, including a Caribbean repertoire from Jamaica, David Rudder and others from TT and a taste of Zouk from the French Caribbean band Kassav. Each piece was done to perfection.

Delighting the audience was a specially composed piece by Khion De Las and David Aarons, Stay in Your Lane, performed jointly by Simone Emmanuel and Lystia Mulzac.

The show, which will soon be played to audiences around the country, was produced by the UWI Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA). The choral ensemble and premier steel ensemble are resident of the DCFA, under the direction of Jessel Murray.

The chorale comprises past and present students from the UWI community and, music enthusiasts and professionals. According to its brochure, the chorale and steel players have become known for their eclectic repertoire that challenges audience with new musical sounds and ideas.

The steel ensemble was formed in 2002, to compete in the "small ensemble" category of the World Steelband Festival held in November that year.

The ensemble went on to win its category in its inaugural debut and was later adopted by the DCFA in 2003.

Since then, it has toured extensively and performed to appreciative audiences around the globe and at notable local functions, including a command performance at President’s House for the state dinner for the Guyanese President in 2023.

Appropriately bringing the curtains down was the combined harmony of the voices and the smooth sound of the steel, with Georg Friederic Handel’s Hallelujah from the Messiah.