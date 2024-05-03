Trinidad and Tobago, UAE to strengthen trade ties

Senator the Hon. Paula Gopee-Scoon shakes hands with Mr. Omar Hassan Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, during his courtesy call at the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Headquarters, Port of Spain on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Trade and Industry

United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs (UAE) Omar Hassan Shehadeh has expressed interest in deepening investment ties with TT.

On May 1, Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon welcomed a delegation from the UAE.

Scoon said, “The visit presented a good opportunity to enhance the relationship between the two countries.”

A media release from the Ministry of Trade and Industry said Shehadeh “indicated a willingness to return to the country in the future with a delegation to explore investment opportunities.”

Potential trade partnerships in the fields of agro-processing, maritime services and renewable energy were points of discussion.

In previous trade between TT and the UAE, TT exported nearly $8 million worth of non-energy products, including steel scrap and machinery parts, while imports from the UAE exceeded $95 million, including alloyed aluminium, black tea and machinery parts in 2022.