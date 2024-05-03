Tobago beaches reopen

Turtle Beach, Tobago. - Photo courtesy Visuals Style

THE Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) has announced that all beaches and beach facilities in Tobago have been reopened.

In a statement on May 3, the OCS said the beaches along the island’s western coast had been closed with immediate effect on April 26, after a bull shark attacked and injured a British tourist, Peter Smith, 64, at Turtle Beach.

It said Smith was successfully treated at the Scarborough General Hospital and later airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida.

The OCS said the Tobago Emergency Management Agency met with various stakeholders to refine the Tobago Marine Safety Plan.

The office thanked those involved in the co-ordinated efforts as well as the public, tourism stakeholders and the fishing community for their understanding, patience and co-operation during the period of beach closure.