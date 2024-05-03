The grieving teenager

-

Asha Pemberton

Young people are bombarded with references and images of death.

Through music, social media, news on global conflicts and entertainment. In addition to their personal experiences of death of relatives or peers, the exposure to this concept has catapulted. For some, this exposure may serve to numb them to the reality of death, when it occurs.

For others, it can induce anxiety and compulsive actions. While much of the exposure to death pertains to people at a distance, tweens and teens often struggle to navigate the huge impact that death can have. Adolescence is a time of great change and adding bereavement tot the process is daunting for both the young person and for those adults supporting them.

Adolescence embodies the existential questions of identity and mortality. “Who am I?” “Why am I here?” “What is the meaning of life?” These questions permeate the minds of young people as their capacity for abstract thinking develops, and they come to terms with these mysteries of life.

Added to that is curiosity about the concept of death and management of the many emotions that accompany it when experienced. The adolescent response to death varies from that of children or adults due to the very unique ways in which they process the concept as well as experience emotions.

Grief is universal yet unique. For parents it is essential to recognize that no two people grieve in the same way. Even within a family, while members may be grieving for the same person, each will have had their own, unique relationship with that person and therefore the meaning of the death will be different for each one.

Complex family relationships can leave a young person confused about just who it is they are grieving for, or they may result in mixed feelings towards the person who died. It is very important to this age group that they are seen as their own person with their own specific needs.

Grieving tweens and teens can feel completely overwhelmed by powerful feelings and emotions that they do not understand or expect. These feelings of grief are often similar to experienced by adults but are more intense. Some young people isolate or recluse themselves, others act out in frustration and irritability.

Common features included tearfulness and low mood. Equally some adolescents appear stoic and say little although internally struggling. Many oscillate between both states. For parents who are managing their own emotions, this can be exhausting. Additional support may be required.

Parents are encouraged to offer options of grief support to young people and allow them the autonomy to decide which methods appeal to them most. These can include specific grief counselling sessions, group work or individual guided activities through workbooks or online resources.

Acknowledgement of the pain of grief is perhaps the first and most important part of management. Parents sometimes unknowingly belittle experiences of grief, when the demised individual is not personally known to the young person.

Adolescents idolise and feel mentored connections to celebrities, social medial influencers and musicians. Some are emotionally moved by acts of violence and death in their communities and others grieve those lost through conflicts around the world.

Recognition that an adolescent grieving is the first step to providing appropriate and needed support. When young people demonstrate changes in behaviour following loss, parents are encouraged to provide open space and non-judgement to communicate with them. There is no timeline on grief.

Following recognition it is imperative that young people be allowed to experience emotions openly, learn the required skills to cope and the patience to navigate the process while similarly proceeding through their own adolescent development.