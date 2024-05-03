Tattoo Fest Trinidad: A fusion of culture, art, expression

Tattoo Fest - Courtesy BP Photography

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Tattoo enthusiasts and art aficionados will come together for Tattoo Fest Trinidad on May 4 and 5 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, from 12 pm-11 pm.

Founder and CEO of Tattoo Fest Dominic Jaglal established the event in 2018 with the aim of promoting and elevating the tattoo industry.

The Arima resident explained in an interview, “From travelling to other countries, we were able to see how vast the industry is and shine a light on the tattoo industry in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Despite a pause during the pandemic Tattoo Fest Trinidad resumed in 2023, reaffirming its commitment to fostering artistic expression and community engagement.

It has garnered acclaim from tattoo enthusiasts for its transformative impact on both artists and patrons, Jaglal said.

He said previous Tattoo fests "bettered the artists to improve both on their business and their art, it educated the public a bit more and contributed a lot to the industry.”

This year’s event is aiming to offer an immersive experience that celebrates the evolution and diversity of tattoo culture. Over 60 local, regional, and international tattoo artists, spanning generations from the 80s to the present day are expected to participate.

Witnessing the evolution of the tattooing industry, Jaglal noted the transition from traditional needles and ink to wireless machines.

Patrons can expect live tattooing sessions, local crafts and artisan items, airbrushing, henna, makeup, and various forms of body art, a hookah lounge, VIP area, main stage and more.

“We have everything that attracts those who love Trini culture,” Jaglal said.

Commenting on this year's theme Tour With Us, Jaglal explained, “Because we are of the islands and we fuse many aspects to bring different cultural experiences.”

Tattoo Fest offers an inclusive and accessible platform to celebrate self-expression and artistic ingenuity.

Jaglal anticipates “an estimated turnout of 1500 to 2000 visitors". Parking will be free.

“Tattoo Fest promises to be an immersive celebration of art, culture, and the enduring legacy of tattooing as a powerful form of personal expression.”

He plans to take Tattoo Fest to St Lucia and Miami later this year.