Taelonne Walker – breaking tattoo barriers

BAVINA SOOKDEO

At just 23, Taelonne Walker, affectionately known as "Tae," is making waves in the tattoo industry as a female artist. She has spent the past two years honing her craft and carving out her place in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“Art has always been one of my passions growing up. I enjoy drawing, coming up with creative designs and ideas on my free time. I’ve always been intrigued about the world of tattoo,” she said in an interview.

Recalling the moment she made the decision to pursue tattooing full-time she said, “It wasn’t the easiest choice, but it was totally worth it.”

Seeing the designs, colours, and body art on others, made her want to design her own creations. The self-taught artist operates her tattoo parlour in Mon Repos, San Fernando.

Walker cites internationally-recognised artists such as Inked by Jv, Elijahakeem Tattoos, and Tony Tonez, whose detailed work and designs inspire her.

“They’ve all been a big inspiration to me since I’ve been in the field. They’ve motivated me by recognising my work and even sharing their own wisdom with me.”

However, Walker has faced her fair share of challenges and stereotypes.

“As a woman in the field of tattooing, I’ve had to work twice as hard to prove myself to both male and female clients. It has always been harder for me to convince clients that yes, I can do the job and deliver your request. I’ve overcome these challenges and stereotypes by being unique, being focused and being the best at what I do.”

Walker believes tattooing is a personal choice and a form of artistic expression.

“Tattoos were symbols of tribal identity and kinship, as well as bravery, beauty, and social or wealth status. It has evolved over several years now where people are able to express their artistic side. I do believe it’s one’s choice to be made for something that’s going to remain on your body permanently.”

It will be her first time in Tattoo Fest Trinidad and she is eager to showcase her talents and connect with fellow artists and enthusiasts. “Attendees can expect good vibes, amazing work, and all their questions answered.”

When working with clients, Walker emphasises collaboration and communication.

“I give them full freedom to explain what they want, then I’ll come in with my input and advice to bring their ideas to life.”

To aspiring tattoo artists she says: “Don’t think tattooing is something to just make a dollar off, tattooing is an art, having a true passion for it can bring great things. Entering the industry, stay focused, keep going and aim for greatness. Always remember good things take time.”