Sorely let down by independent senators

Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass. - Photo courtesy the Auditor General's Department

THE EDITOR: I am bitterly disappointed at the independent bench in the Senate. I am so upset that the majority of them (with one exception) could not summon the fortitude to stand up to the Government and thwart their blatant attack on Jaiwantie Ramdass who happens to be a constitutional office-holder.

The misogynistic bully was at it again. And he had a desk-thumping comrade urging him on to create the image that this entire affair had nothing to do with race, gender or politics. Jaiwantie was the latest target becuase she did not toe the PNM line.

Deborah Thoma-Felix knows what I'm talking about.

Jaiwantee was just another villager lucky enough to ascend through the ranks of the public service on the basis of her academic and accounting prowess. But they trashed Jwala so who is Jaiwantie? And the Privileges Committee is waiting for Jayanti and the icing on the cake is we have a President who approve everything.

If only we could have counted on the Independent Senators!

But alas, they looked away from the non-negotiable provisions of the Constitution. They failed to understand that there were constitutional provisions to be adhered to in correcting incompetent mistakes in accounting, bad as that sounds.

They abandoned the people when they all said "yes" to abuse of the Constitution, the accounting profession, auditing standards and distrust in public office-holders.

And the thing is, the extension the Government secured will do nothing to erase the indelible paper trail of a material error made in the books of the nation. All it will do is prolong the agony of presenting wrong accounts to the world. No one will trust us. Thanks, Independent senators.

Like the PNM Senior Counsel, the silk-swearing senator, the sitar strummer and the others all sided with the "bad advice" given by the attorney general.

This same AG who has been disqualified in a Miami court for misrepresenting his status, this AG who does not know when to accept liability in a kidnapping matter which was already admitted to by his counterpart Bajan counsel.

I really shake my head in despair listening to Dr Paul Richards, Sunity Maharaj and Deoroop Teemal et al.

Linda Capildeo

St James