Shamar Joseph named in West Indies T20 World Cup squad

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph. - AP Photo

FAST bowling sensation Shamar Joseph has been named in the West Indies 15-man squad for the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by West Indies and the US from June 1-29.

The squad was named at a media conference in Bridgetown, Barbados on May 3. Among those who attended the conference were head coach Daren Sammy and lead selector Desmond Haynes.

Joseph does not have any T20 international matches under his belt, but made a name for himself in January. He had a memorable performance against Australia in a two-match Test series, grabbing a seven-wicket haul in the second match to help West Indies level the series 1-1. He has been gaining experience with Indian Premier League T20 franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

One notable absence from the team is opener Kyle Mayers.

Regular faces like Akeal Hosein, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, vice captain Alzarri Joseph and captain Rovman Powell are all in the team.

Sammy said his team will be ready to battle. "The preparation we have put in has brought us to this moment and we're ready to knock it out of this world."

Squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Alzarri Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Andre Russell, Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Shamar Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd.