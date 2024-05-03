San Juan man shot dead while cutting grass

File photo by Roger Jacob

A man cutting grass at the corner of Achong Street and South Quay, Port of Spain, was shot and killed on the morning of May 3.

Reports say a man sitting in his vehicle on Achong Street heard several loud explosions around 9.25 am. He left his car to check where the sound came from and found the victim, Corey "Small Mouth" Riley, a labourer from San Juan, lying on his back in a pool of blood with apparent gunshot wounds. The man called the police.

When Newsday visited the scene around 12 pm, Riley’s body had not been removed. He was wearing a dark blue T-shirt and long denim pants.

About ten minutes later, the DMO arrived and ordered the body removed after pronouncing Riley dead.

Ongoing investigations being led by Insp John from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region I.