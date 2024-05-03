Safety measures ramped up for Subway Maracas Open Water Classic

Maracas Bay. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE organisers of the Subway Maracas Open Water Classic 2024 will ramp up safety measures for this year's edition on May 5, after a shark attack in Tobago on April 26.

British national Peter Smith was attacked by a bull shark on April 26 at Turtle Beach, Tobago. He received serious injuries to his left hand, left thigh and abdomen.

Smith is now in Miami, Florida receiving treatment. Ten beaches in Tobago were closed as a result, but reopened on May 3.

A total of 280 athletes are expected to compete in the event, which swims off at 7.30 am. The categories are the 1K, 3K and 5K events which will include junior, senior and masters swimmers. Most of the participants will be junior swimmers.

The 2023 winners for the gruelling 5K race are Nikoli Blackman and Zoe Anthony, both currently attending colleges in the US.

Marketing manager at Subway Asha Sanmoogan said, "Every year safety is the number one thing. Usually you have the weather conditions, and now there is the issue with sharks; the conditions at Maracas as well in terms of the water there.

"Having the event early in the morning is very strategic because that is when, in terms of conditions, it's best."

Sanmoogan said more steps are being put in place by the organisers. "The Coast Guard is involved and they are an integral part of the event in terms of confirming the waters are safe. They are always present at the event...this year it's no different, but it will be heightened because we know it is an issue at the moment."

Administrative manager at Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT) Neal Marcano said. "We have our lifeguards, we have our Coast Guard, and we even brought in additional boat support and kayak support.

"We did get calls and people were concerned, so we just needed to let everybody know that we have (more safety measures in place)."

On their sponsorship, Sanmoogan said, "In 2014 we got involved in the event and from 2015 we have become the title sponsor of the event, and we have been supporting open water swimming since then and swimming in general with ASATT. It is the only open water event in the country and it is important to give these athletes a platform."

The event has supported the careers of many TT junior swimmers. Top swimmers Nikoli Blackman, Liam Carrington, Aimee Le Blanc, Aaron Siewlal, Taylor Marchan and siblings Graham and Jada Chatoor have all competed at a high level at the open water event over the years.

The first event scheduled is the 5K event, which will be followed by the 1K and 3K races.