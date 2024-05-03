Reon Moore scores first goal for Pacific FC

TT forward Reon Moore. - TTFA File Photo

SOCA Warriors striker Reon Moore scored his first goal for his new club Pacific FC in a match against TSS Rovers in the preliminary round of the TELUS Canadian Championships at Starlight Stadium in Langford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday.

Rovers opened the scoring in the 75th minute through Michael Hennessy and seemed poised to win the contest. Moore had other ideas as he equalised in the eighth minute of stoppage time. Moore, who came on as a substitute, positioned himself perfectly in the six-yard box, sticking his boot out to convert from three yards after receiving a pass. Moore would have been a relieved man as he threw away an easy chance in the first minute of stoppage time. With only the Rovers goal-keeper to beat he shot over the crossbar from 12 yards out.

The match was decided from the penalty spot as the match ended 1-1.

Pacific FC emerged with a 5-4 win on penalties as Josh Heard converted the winning shot. Moore did not take a penalty.

Moore signed with Pacific FC on March 1 after leaving TT Premier Football League club Defence Force.