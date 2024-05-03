Pres Lions, Rio Claro West aim to defend schools' T20 cricket crowns

Presentation College San Fernando captain Jacen Agard. - AYANNA KINSALE/FILE PHOTO

PRESENTATION College San Fernando and Rio Claro West Secondary are intent on retaining their coveted PowerGen Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Boys' T20 Intercol and Girls’ Open titles when both finals bowl off at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Friday.

Both schools are maiden defending champions and will have to dig deep to stave off the likes of challengers and 2015 winners Fatima College and 2018 and 2019 champions Barrackpore East respectively.

The girls’ final bowls off from 2pm and the boys’ final from 6.30pm. The boys’ final is a repeat of the 2023 title match.

"Pres" captain Jacen Agard believes his team has what it takes to defend the crown and credited their coach, team staff and former players who played key roles in leading them to the finals once more.

“We are now on the uprise. This came from lot of dedication and hard work and people behind the scenes. We would like to put our best foot forward. We’d like to play the best game,” he said.

Fatima skipper Joshua Davis was pleased to once again have a shot at the title, having lost last year’s final to the Pres Lions, having last won the competition in 2015.

On his team’s journey to the final, Davis said, “It’s a great achievement after losing many players last year. Our team gelled and we have not looked back since. We look forward to the challenge coming to us Friday.

“I can assure everyone that we may not be favourites but are confident and prepared to do what it takes to achieve this. Strive on Fatima boys, strive on.”

Additionally, Rio Claro West, dubbed the Western Wolves, like Pres, is also defending the girls’ title for the first time.

Captain Chelsea Ramlackhan was pleased to feature in the championship match once more and said that, “Our perseverance as a team and commitment to the sport are our trademarks.”

Barrackpore East captain Amrita Ramtahal also assured their supporters that they will do their best to repeat their titler-winning heroics of 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, this year is PowerGen’s 26th year sponsoring the league and SSCL president Nigel Maraj commended the commitment to helping nurture the next generation of players.

“My fervent wish is that other corporate sponsors follow in your tremendous footsteps and continue and come on board with the SSCL to ensure that more of our young people are given the opportunity to partake in cricket,” he said.

Tickets will be available at the venue and will cost schoolchildren in uniform $20 and adults $40.