NCB Merchant Bank named 'best bank' by Global Finance

Marli Creese, CEO, NCBMBTT. Photo courtesy NCBMBTT -

NCB Merchant Bank TT Ltd (NCBMBTT) has been named by Global Finance Magazine – a globally recognised financial magazine – as the best private bank in TT.

A media release on Thursday said the award highlights the bank’s focus on client-centric solutions and holistic planning.

"Through a deliberate transformation, we've placed a strong focus on innovation, delivering top-notch service and crafting personalised investment solutions that align with our clients' changing needs," said Marli Creese, CEO, NCBMBTT. "This commitment has enabled us to thrive and better serve our customers in today's dynamic financial landscape."

Creese said the past few years have been particularly challenging for banking, marked by elevated interest rates, tighter corporate margins and significant volatility in the market, but the company was able to navigate the complex landscape by demonstrating its adaptability and steering clients with a conservative yet strategic approach toward steady results.

Global Finance Magazine uses a multi-faceted selection process to determine winners for its private banking awards.

"Banks are evaluated based on transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing, and innovative technologies. The evaluation criteria encompass the institution’s local market expertise, global footprint and the breadth and sophistication of its investment offerings," the release said.