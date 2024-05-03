Muslim group: Cut ties with Israel, expel envoy from Trinidad and Tobago

Israeli Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Itai Bardov - File photo

THE Concerned Muslims of Trinidad and Tobago believe all ties with Israel must be cut and its ambassador expelled from the country as a stronger stance is needed against the Middle Eastern country.

Speaking at a press conference on May 3 at the Islamic Missionaries Guild Islamic Centre, La Solita Road, Kelly Village, group public relations officer Imtiaz Mohammed said while it commends the government for joining other Caricom countries in recognising Palestine as a state, more must be done.

"We would like to see our government act by doing or by taking actions that should bring some level of discomfort to Israel. Israel needs to be treated the same way like when South Africa was apartheid when they had apartheid government, governing South Africa. Israel must not get away with this genocide that they are committing every day against the Palestinian people," Mohammed said.

To do this, he said Israeli Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Itai Bardov's diplomatic credentials should be revoked and diplomatic relations severed with the country. He said these suggestions were among others sent in a letter to the Prime Minister in November. However, they did not receive a response.

Mohammed said if Trinidad and Tobago does not make a stand against Israel, recognising Palestine as a state becomes meaningless.

"The message must go out to Israel that countries around the world condemn them for what they are doing."

Mohammed went on to slam the US for its support of Israel in the recent conflict which began in October.

Movement for Social Justice political leader David Abdulah said other Caricom states should also heed the group's suggestion to take strong action against Israel. He said the fight for Palestine by the Solidarity for Palestine of Trinidad and Tobago is not driven by religion, but rather by humanity. The group comprises activist groups, local non-governmental organisations and trade unions.

The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs announced in a statement on Thursday that the Cabinet had decided to formally recognise the State of Palestine, as recommended by its minister, Dr Amery Browne.

"TT has been a longstanding advocate of the two-state solution, as we believe that this is the only credible path to peace and security for Palestinians, the Israelis and, by extension, the wider region. Recognition of Palestine is moral and just and demonstrates TT’s acknowledgement of and support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. TT will join 141 other countries that recognise Palestine, Algeria being the first to have done so in 1988," the release said.

Two weeks ago Jamaica and Barbados were the latest Caricom countries to recognise Palestine as a state.