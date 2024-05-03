Mbeki Joseph slams 105 as PowerGen seal T20 semifinal spot

QPCC II's Kwasi Andrews bowls during the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Festival match against Police, at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair on May 2, 2024. - Angelo Marcelle

FORMER West Indies Under-19 player Mbeki Joseph smashed 105 to steer PowerGen to a 41-run victory over Preysal in Group B of the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Festival at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on May 1. The victory for PowerGen sealed the unit a place in the semi-finals.

Joseph's 57-ball blitz led PowerGen to an imposing score of 204/5 in 20 overs. He cracked 16 fours and four sixes.

TT Red Force opener Cephas Cooper was the next best batsman for PowerGen with 27.

Renaldo Forester was a bit on the expensive side, but was the most successful bowler as he grabbed 3/38 in four overs for Preysal.

In response, Adrian Cooper was a one-man show for Preysal, hitting 100 not out off 55 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Despite Adrian's innings, Preysal could only muster 163/9 in their 20 overs. Nathaniel McDavid contributed 25 to the total, but most of the other batsmen struggled against the PowerGen bowling. Fast bowler Uthman Muhammad picked up 3/26 and the spin pair of Jon-Russ Jagessar (2/14) and Navin Bidaisee (2/32) grabbed two wickets each to limit the Preysal batsmen.

In the first match on May 1, Clarke Road stormed to a nine-wicket victory over Profilbau Victoria United.

Batting first, Victoria posted a modest 122/8 in 20 overs with Avinash Mahabirsingh lashing 36 off 19 balls and Shaqkere Parris making 33. Clevon Kalawan kept Victoria at bay with 3/25.

Clarke Road raced to 128/1 in 11.1 overs. Vikash Mohan struck 50 not out, Anthony Bramble pitched in with 33 and Shatrughan Rambaran hit 28 not out.

In the first semi-final in the premiership II division on May 2 at 3 pm, Police defeated Queen's Park Cricket Club II by eight runs.

Woodland and Comets played in the second premiership II semi-final on May 2 after press time.

The premiership I semi-finals will be held on May 3 and the finals in both divisions will be played on May 4.

Summarised Scores:

Premiership I group phase

POWERGEN 204/5 (Mbeki Joseph 105, Cephas Cooper 27; Renaldo Forester 3/38) vs PREYSAL 163/9 (Adrian Cooper 100 not out, Nathaniel McDavid 25; Uthman Muhammad 3/26, Jon-Russ Jagessar 2/14, Navin Bidaisee 2/32). PowerGen won by 41 runs.

VICTORIA 122/8 (20 overs) (Avinash Mahabirsingh 36, Shaqkere Parris 33; Clevon Kalawan 3/25) vs CLARKE ROAD 128/1 (Vikash Mohan 50 not out, Anthony Bramble 34, Shatrughan Rambaran 28 not out). Clarke Road won by nine wickets.

Premiership II semifinal

POLICE 226/3 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 109, Justin Joseph 44, Brandon Ramdial 44 not out; Ravi Kadoo 2/37) vs QPCC II 218/8 (Joshua Davis 110, Amari Venner 37; J Joseph 2/44). Police won by eight runs.

Fixtures:

Friday

Queen's Park vs PowerGen, 3 pm

Central Sports vs Clarke Road, 7 pm

Saturday

Premier II Final: Police vs Woodland/Comets, 3 pm

Premier I Final, 7 pm