Mbeki Joseph slams 105 as PowerGen seal T20 semifinal spot
FORMER West Indies Under-19 player Mbeki Joseph smashed 105 to steer PowerGen to a 41-run victory over Preysal in Group B of the Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Festival at Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on May 1. The victory for PowerGen sealed the unit a place in the semi-finals.
Joseph's 57-ball blitz led PowerGen to an imposing score of 204/5 in 20 overs. He cracked 16 fours and four sixes.
TT Red Force opener Cephas Cooper was the next best batsman for PowerGen with 27.
Renaldo Forester was a bit on the expensive side, but was the most successful bowler as he grabbed 3/38 in four overs for Preysal.
In response, Adrian Cooper was a one-man show for Preysal, hitting 100 not out off 55 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Despite Adrian's innings, Preysal could only muster 163/9 in their 20 overs. Nathaniel McDavid contributed 25 to the total, but most of the other batsmen struggled against the PowerGen bowling. Fast bowler Uthman Muhammad picked up 3/26 and the spin pair of Jon-Russ Jagessar (2/14) and Navin Bidaisee (2/32) grabbed two wickets each to limit the Preysal batsmen.
In the first match on May 1, Clarke Road stormed to a nine-wicket victory over Profilbau Victoria United.
Batting first, Victoria posted a modest 122/8 in 20 overs with Avinash Mahabirsingh lashing 36 off 19 balls and Shaqkere Parris making 33. Clevon Kalawan kept Victoria at bay with 3/25.
Clarke Road raced to 128/1 in 11.1 overs. Vikash Mohan struck 50 not out, Anthony Bramble pitched in with 33 and Shatrughan Rambaran hit 28 not out.
In the first semi-final in the premiership II division on May 2 at 3 pm, Police defeated Queen's Park Cricket Club II by eight runs.
Woodland and Comets played in the second premiership II semi-final on May 2 after press time.
The premiership I semi-finals will be held on May 3 and the finals in both divisions will be played on May 4.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership I group phase
POWERGEN 204/5 (Mbeki Joseph 105, Cephas Cooper 27; Renaldo Forester 3/38) vs PREYSAL 163/9 (Adrian Cooper 100 not out, Nathaniel McDavid 25; Uthman Muhammad 3/26, Jon-Russ Jagessar 2/14, Navin Bidaisee 2/32). PowerGen won by 41 runs.
VICTORIA 122/8 (20 overs) (Avinash Mahabirsingh 36, Shaqkere Parris 33; Clevon Kalawan 3/25) vs CLARKE ROAD 128/1 (Vikash Mohan 50 not out, Anthony Bramble 34, Shatrughan Rambaran 28 not out). Clarke Road won by nine wickets.
Premiership II semifinal
POLICE 226/3 (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 109, Justin Joseph 44, Brandon Ramdial 44 not out; Ravi Kadoo 2/37) vs QPCC II 218/8 (Joshua Davis 110, Amari Venner 37; J Joseph 2/44). Police won by eight runs.
Fixtures:
Friday
Queen's Park vs PowerGen, 3 pm
Central Sports vs Clarke Road, 7 pm
Saturday
Premier II Final: Police vs Woodland/Comets, 3 pm
Premier I Final, 7 pm
