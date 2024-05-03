Love Is Ah Wuk! returns to Cipriani College

A scene from Love Is Ah Wuk -

After playing to a sold-out house, RS/RR Productions' Love Is Ah Wuk! returns to Cipriani College on May 4 and 5.

Love Is Ah Wuk is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh.

This comedy boasts an all-star cast featuring Richard Ragoobaringh, Zoë Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Natasha Lake, Leslie Ann Lavine, and Nicholas Subero. The play was written by Ricardo Samuel.

Watch as these seven individuals embark on a journey to find solace, joy, and perhaps a bit of madness in the tranquil setting of Tobago. The tangled web of desires, secrets, and conflicts deepens in an unpredictable series of events as the truth comes out about all of them.

Showtime is May 4 at 8.30 pm and May 5 at 6.30 pm.

Tickets are available now at all outlets, online, and at the Cipriani College box office.