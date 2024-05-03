Local box office open for T20 World Cup

An aerial view of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

CRICKET fans can secure tickets for ICC T20 World Cup matches in Trinidad as the box office opened on May 2 at the National Cricket Centre, Couva and Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. The box office hours at both venues are Monday to Friday from 10.30am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm.

Head of Marketing for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Chalita Rose, described it as “very important” that Trinidad and Tobago fans participate in the tournament. He announced that up to 2,000 tickets will be available at the tournament box office.

Trinidad and Tobago has also been commended for its level of preparation as the countdown to the World Cup roars into its final month.

The tournament is scheduled to bowl off on June 2 in Guyana, with the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba seeing its first action in the competition on June 12.

Rose described Trinidad and Tobago as the “epicentre” of food, culture and cricket.

"For us, it was very important that we got Trinidad ready,” Rose said, “and the Trinidad LOC, through all the supporting agencies, has really put forward their 'A' game, and I can proudly say that Trinidad is one of the most ready countries to host the World Cup in June.”

As head of marketing for the tournament, Rose is also issuing a rallying cry for fans across the West Indies to give maximum support to the regional team as it attempts to win the tournament on home soil for the first time.

“…We need you to support the team, and we need to ensure that the stadiums are filled with our energy our vibes, our culture, so just go out and support the games, make sure you purchase your tickets, May 2 the box office is open. You don’t want to miss out on what is going to be an out-of-this-world ICC T20 World Cup, June 1 to 29.”