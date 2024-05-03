Liam Bryden, Chris Richards Snr return to defend Ste Madeleine golf titles

Ste Madeleine Golf Open 2023 winners Dwayne Ramlal, from left, Amir Ali, Kevesh Ramnath, Liam Bryden, Jada Charles, Chris Richards Snr. -

LIAM Bryden and Chris Richards Snr will return to the 2024 Ste Madeleine Golf Open to defend their championship and professional division titles respectively.

Kevesh Ramnath and Amir Ali will also aim to repeat their first and second flight titles as well.

This year's field includes former champion Chris Richards Jnr and Zico Correia, who will be eager to challenge Bryden. All championship players are vying for World Amateur Golf ranking points. Richards Snr will try to deliver against Adam Montano and Chris McMillan in the professional division.

For the first time, a large contingent of national youth players will be competing. They are using this open to test themselves against more seasoned competitors. Alex Kangoo and Isabella Ramdeen will be leading the youthful charge.

Play tees off at 10 am on May 3.