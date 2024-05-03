Kerwin Figaro: Bridging artistry and expression

-

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Kerwin Figaro, a seasoned tattoo artist based in St Helena, has been prominent on the tattoo scene for over 16 years. With a passion for visual art since his youth, tattooing was an unexpected but rewarding evolution of his artistic prowess.

Figaro, 42, is participating in Tattoo Fest. “I always attend the show not as a money-making venture but instead to showcase my talents and to show the people in attendance that it is possible to get a high-quality tattoo locally,” he said in an interview.

“I’ve always been involved in visual art drawing comics and cartoons etc. This love would lead me to pursue my arts education all the way to university, eventually becoming an art teacher myself which I’ve been doing for the last 21years.

“My journey into tattooing wasn’t planned...it wasn’t until my final year in university that I decided to pick up the machines.”

Without an apprenticeship, Figaro charted his own path, piecing together knowledge from DVDs, the internet, and books to refine his craft.

Operating his studio in the San Juan/Aranjuez area, Figaro has become renowned for his distinctive style which he describes as “centred around storytelling and conveying a story, message or theme visually and creating a feel of depth and weight.”

Specialising in black and grey realism, he draws inspiration from diverse sources, including Da Vinci, Michelangelo, tattoo luminaries David Vega and Thomas Carli Jarlier.

Figaro encountered his fair share of unusual tattoo requests, however, he emphasised the importance of research before getting inked, urging potential clients to scrutinise artists’ portfolios and to seek specialists in their desired style.

On the stigma about tattoos, Figaro acknowledged the misconceptions but notes a shifting perspective towards acceptance and individual expression.

“In Trinidad, there is the religious aspect where tattoos are forbidden in certain religious beliefs but there are also negative connotations surrounding tattoos, for example, gang culture or promiscuous individuals. But this view is changing as it is becoming more accepted as a means of individual expression,” he explained.