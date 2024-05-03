Jaiwantie and Anita – my two heroines

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne - Photo courtesy Parliament

THE EDITOR: Recently I have found two new heroines among the women who hold public office in this country. They are Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass and Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne.

I view them as heroes because of their moral character and strength of conviction which guides and tells them that they must do what they think is righ regardless of the consequences. Sadly, there is a dearth of such traits in many people in our country who hold high public office.

Too many never ask questions but rather are ready to toe the line for their own survival. I can understand that such servility may be in the culture of our politics, but it is disappointing that a dimension to such irrationality can emerge from where one would least expect it – high academia.

Which brings us to Anita Haynes-Alleyne. On a talk show programme on CNC3, in responding to criticisms levelled against her and some of her other parliamentary colleagues for being absent from a sitting where an important vote was being taken, Haynes-Alleyne was calm and articulate.

In rebuffing the notion from a constitutional expert from the university that absence from such a sitting can never be excused on personal grounds and can be excused only as a matter of life and death, Haynes-Alleyne suggested this notion was mere hyberbole and even downright ridiculous, since everyday human circumstances may require an absence from a sitting, from time to time.

There could not have have been a more sensible response to the view that the only constitutional excused for being absent from Parliament was for life-and-death reasons. And the goodly Tabaquite MP continued to flow in that interview.

Responding to the view that there may be negative consequences for herself and her other dissident UNC colleagues who were also absent during the vote, she dismissed this, saying she was never a dissident and her main concern is the reorganisation of the party to better mount a challenge in the next general election.

Asked if she was not concerned that she may suffer as a result of her actions and public utterances, Haynes-Alleyne agreed that all actions have consequences and she is willing to accept whatever comes her way. She said taking action even in the face of dire consequences was better than taking no action at all.

Anita's conviction and bravery is such a refreshing breeze over the putrid politics of ours where so many others in her party are full of sound and fury but nothing else.

And now Jaiwantie Ramdass. What audacity to challenge the Great White Shark and the lowly anchovies feeding off it! What strength to stick to one's belief by resenting that report to the Speaker without the amendments they wanted!

All Ms Ramdass knew was that it was her ethical responsibility to present the facts as they are, with little concern about the criticism that would be levelled against her and the pre-action politcal letters that came.

My concern is not so much with the merits of this to-and-fro judicial action that has followed her decision. I know that with the forces piled against her, and despite her continuing defiance, Ms Ramdass may eventually fall.

I fear that for Anita and Jaiwantie, there may be a high price to pay. But for me, they will always be my heroes for their defiant stance and staying true to their beliefs.

ERROL BENJAMIN

Port of Spain