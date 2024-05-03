Getting all inked-up

Daryl Besai working on a tattoo for a client. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Daryl Besai is a self-employed tattoo artist and a gardener also. In his leisure time, he finds solace in fishing or playing cricket.

Besai got involved in tattooing through his fascination with the popular TV show Miami Ink during his teenage year.

The self-taught artist honed his skills via YouTube tutorials and later incorporated techniques learnt from fellow tattoo artists.

His InkedUp Tattoo Studio is based at Mc Shine Street, in his Sangre Grande hometown.

Besai began six years ago, practising on family and friends.

“Most of the tattoos that I do are client requests. They typically have an idea of what they want and send pictures to me. I would then take inspiration from similar sketches and drawings combining them all to produce a piece that fulfils the client’s vision. I also make suggestions on where a tattoo should be placed/if anything should be added/removed.”

Placing emphasis on clean and neat lines when tattooing, Besai said he follows several skilled tattoo artists on Instagram.

“Lello Sannino has done some beautiful vibrant watercolour tattoos. I really like his blending techniques and Gabriele Pellerone does realism animal pieces that capture every detail, even the fur, in a realistic way.”

He has noted a marked shift in attitudes toward tattooing, particularly among the younger generation who embrace tattoos as a means of self-expression.

“When I first started tattooing, tattoos were viewed as taboo expressions of art that were not widely accepted by many Trinidadians. Now, the new generation’s perspective on tattoos has completely changed with many young adults receiving tattoos to express themselves.”

Besai is urging employers to have a progressive outlook on tattoos as form of personal expression that should not impede hiring decisions.

“I would like to emphasise the changing worldwide view on tattoos. Tattoos are now viewed as an expression of oneself. Tattooed persons should not be judged by employers and should be given a chance to be hired."

He strangest tattoo request was also the one he was asked to undo.

“The strangest tattoo request I have ever received was a client asking me to tattoo his girlfriend’s name on his forehead. Even stranger, I actually did that tattoo and a few months later, he came to request a cover up.”

For those contemplating tattoos Besai has this advice: “Do proper research on available artists in your area and ensure the artist’s style matches what you desire. At your appointment you may likely feel faint. To avoid this, be sure to have a meal and drink water. Get six to eight hours of rest the night before. Most importantly, tattoos do not hurt as much as people say. Everyone’s pain tolerance is different. Many people exaggerate the pain.”

At Tattoo Fest Trinidad Besai plans to enter competitions with a focus on Japanese realism tattoos.

For aspiring tattoo artists, Besai advises to seek apprenticeships under reputable mentors, maintaining an open-minded approach to client requests, and exercising patience with first-time clients.