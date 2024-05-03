Fakoory & Co Ltd sponsors cyclist Makaira Wallace

Dean Fakoory, director of The Fakoory Group of Companies, hands over a special racing shoe to national cyclist Makaira Wallace. -

National cyclist Makaira Wallace is being sponsored by Fakoory & Co Ltd, a company with a regional footprint in the sewing and craft industry and packaging solutions.

Fakoory & Co Ltd said its sponsorship underscores its commitment to fostering talent and success.

Wallace, 18, is currently in the Czech Republic competing for UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) points.

She will take part in sprint at keirin events at the Grand Prix Junek from May 4-5, then the Grand Prix Framar from May 10-11 and then race at the Grand Prix Praha on May 12.

Wallace won two medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games in TT last year.

"Wallace has quickly established herself as a beacon of talent and determination within the cycling community, capturing hearts and attention with her remarkable prowess on the track," Fakoory & Co Ltd said in a media release on May 2.

Last Saturday, Fakoory & Co Ltd director Dean Fakoory presented the two-time national junior champ with a pair of premium Bont Cycling shoes.

The handover was held at the company's sewing and craft division on Mucurapo Road, St James.

Fakoory said, “Makaira embodies the spirit of perseverance that truly resonates with The Fakoory Group and we are excited to witness her continued growth on the road ahead."

He added, “Our sponsorship not only reflects our pledge to supporting great talent but also our belief in the transformative power of sport and culture."

The company is not new to sponsorships, as less than a year ago it launched a new book, titled The Evolution of Trinidad and Tobago’s Steelpan through 17 Works of Art, that explores the unique history of the national instrument from the colourful perspective of artist Joseph Charles.