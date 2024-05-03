Bp Renegades restarts panyard limes

Bp Renegades - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Bp Renegades restarted its panyard lime series on May 3 with its first full-band performance.

The limes will be on the last Friday of each month at 138 Renegades Way, Port of Spain.

A release said the series began in 2022 and was used as a “platform to promote year-round music and up-and-coming steel orchestras.”

It added that each event will feature a steel orchestra at bp Renegades’ panyard with “all the bells and whistles.”

The band was expected to give an hour-long show, accompanied by sampling from DJ Ableton for some of its selections.

“As always, Renegades is ready to kick off the Friday Night Lime series with a bang. The band is excited to showcase the extraordinary talent and passion that have made us national champions, and we guarantee a fun time will be had by all at the pan yard,” said Colin Greaves, president of bp Renegades.

The release said even though the band will perform for approximately an hour, the event was not a concert.

“The event is designed to be an opportunity for pan lovers and culture enthusiasts to come together to celebrate the uniqueness of TT’s cultural heritage and experience the energy of a panyard,” the release said.