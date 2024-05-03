Bowlers shine in Tobago T20 competition

Bago Gladiators Selvin Duncan who took (6/26) over the weekend versus Georgia PYC at Shaw Park, Scarborough. - Jahron Alfred

Action in the Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) T20 tournament took place over the weekend, where the bowlers stole the show.

On April 27, in Roxborough, Roxborough Strikers made a strong start to the weekend, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Adrian Alexander.

His performance helped the Strikers to a convincing 88-run victory over Tobago Police Cricket Club.

The Strikers, batting first made 169 for five in their allotted 20 overs. They were led by Alexander, who made 40 not out. He was well supported by Desroy Ferguson and Joel Boyce who made 37 and 31 respectively.

In reply, Tobago Police CC were bundled out for a meagre 81 runs in 14 overs.

Alexander then returned with the ball, taking five wickets for just two runs, including a hat-trick.

Simultaneously, at Shaw Park, Bago Gladiators defeated Georgia PYC by 46 runs.

The Gladiators batting first, made 146 for five in their 20 overs, after a half-century from Leron Lezama who made 54.

Georgia PYC crumbled to 100 all out in 17.5 overs, with Selvin Duncan taking six wickets for 26 runs.

In the final game of the day at Shaw Park, Scarborough/Mason Hall Cricket Club defeated Airports Authority by 33 runs.

Shaquille Duncan made 64 not out, while Ako George made 60.

They helped their team get up to a competitive 186 for five.

Airports Authority could only get to 153, after strong bowling performance from Deems Baird who took four wickets and Brandon-Mark Browne who took 3.

On April 28, Georgia PYC recovered from their loss the day before, defeating C&B United by 43 runs. Akim Chandler helped Georgia PYC defend a meagre total of 127, by taking six wickets for 23 runs. He helped dismantle the C&B United team for only 84.

Scarborough/Mason Hall CC registered another win defeating Roxborough Strikers by 71 runs.

Deems Baird and Shaquille Duncan starred with the bat again, scoring 46 and 36 respectively, getting their team up to 136 all out. The Strikers only managed 65, being bowled out in 12.2 overs. Duncan and Desron Jack took three wickets each.

In the final game of the day at Shaw Park, Bago Gladiators scored a mammoth 220 for six wickets against Tobago Police CC.

They were led by Lezama’s brilliant knock of 95 and Kwansi Thomas’ 54. Tobago Police CC were bundled out for only 137, losing by 83 runs.

After five games, Bago Gladiators lead the table, with eight points (4 wins, one loss).In second, are Scarborough/Mason Hall CC, who are on six points (3 wins, one loss).

C&B United, Airports Authority, Georgia PYC and Roxborough Strikers are all on four points, while Tobago Police CC is yet to get off the mark.