WASA cuts water supply amid harsh dry season

WASA Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

THE WATER and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said in a media release on May 2 that parts of Trinidad and Tobago will have their water-supply schedules adjusted as the company continues to grapple with the ongoing dry season.

WASA said parts of northeast Trinidad served by the North Oropouche Water Treatment plant will be affected by reduced production, from 20 million gallons a day (mgd) to 17 mgd.

Areas in the southeast and central Trinidad served by the Navet Water Treatment Plant will also be affected by reduced production, from 19 mgd to 16 mgd.

Tobago, served by the Courland, Richmond, Kings Bay and Hillsborough West water treatment plants, will see production reduced from 4.6 mgd to 2.7 mgd.

“The heat, resultant dryness and lack of rainfall throughout the 2024 dry season has caused an average daily loss of production of approximately 25 million mgd,” WASA said. “This represents approximately ten per cent of the authority’s total daily production.”

WASA said its water-supply management plans include system adjustments along transmission and distribution pipelines, amended schedules, introducing new groundwater sources in some areas, an expanded water trucking service and encouragement to use water responsibly through its Value Every Drop campaign.

It had already imposed a hosepipe ban from March to June.

“As the country continues to cope with the effects of the harsh conditions associated with the 2024 dry season, the authority has been taking the necessary steps to prudently manage the country’s available water resources.

“Moreover, we would like to thank our customers for continuing to partner with us by exercising proper water conservation habits,” the release said.