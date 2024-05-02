The cries of retired transit police

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am writing to bring attention to the dire situation faced by retired Transit Police Officers who are still awaiting their gratuity payments. The recent protest led by retired corporal Philbert Lendor underscores the urgency of this matter.

It is disheartening to know that these retired officers, who have devoted their lives to safeguarding our community, are being denied their rightful payments for a staggering nine years. The dedication and sacrifice they exhibited during their service deserve to be honoured, not neglected and ignored.

Adding insult to injury, it is alarming to discover that substantial funds have been allocated to the prime minister's official trips over the past three years, totaling $10,652,878.67.

While these trips may have their importance, they should not overshadow the pressing needs of our retired officers who are struggling to make ends meet.

This glaring disparity in priorities is unacceptable. Our retired officers deserve better treatment and respect for their years of service. It is time for the government to prioritize their welfare and swiftly resolve the outstanding gratuity payments.

I urge the authorities to take immediate action to address this injustice and ensure that our retired Transit Police Officers receive the financial support they rightfully deserve. Let us demonstrate our appreciation for their dedicated service by providing them with the assistance they need in their retirement.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima