T20 World Cup anthem by Sean Paul, Kees launched

Kees Dieffenthaller, left, and Sean Paul. - Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 World Cup 2024 official anthem Out of This World, sung by Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul and Trinidad and Tobago soca star Kees Dieffenthaller, was released on May 2.

The star-studded music video features cameos from Jamaican eight-time Olympic medallist Usain Bolt, former West Indies batting phenomenon Chris Gayle, popular American fast bowler Ali Khan, ex-West Indies batsman Guyana’s Shivnarine Chanderpaul and other Caribbean stars.

Since its release on the ICC website and global streaming platform YouTube, the T20 World Cup anthem had already 81,000 views just four hours after it was uploaded.